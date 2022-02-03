OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) falls 4.28% on Moderate Volume February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KIDS - Market Data & News Trade

OrthoPediatrics corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) shares fell 4.28%, or $1.98 per share, to close Thursday at $44.27. After opening the day at $45.36, shares of OrthoPediatrics fluctuated between $46.52 and $44.02. 67,659 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 89,992. Thursday's activity brought OrthoPediatrics’s market cap to $871,161,883.

OrthoPediatrics is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana..

About OrthoPediatrics corp

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

