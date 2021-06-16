Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) gains 0.4500% for June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCDX - Market Data & News Trade

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) shares gained 0.4500% to end trading Tuesday at $22.31 per share - a net change of $0.1. Shares traded between $22.71 and $21.83 throughout the day.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory testing and blood-typing solutions. Because Every Test is a Life™, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics never stops innovating to offer streamlined, sustainable laboratory solutions that deliver fast, accurate, reliable test results that support exceptional patient care. As a trusted partner of hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks, and labs around the world, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics serves the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities with customized solutions that enhance clinical outcomes, improve lab performance, overcome staffing challenges and better manage costs. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is powered by Ortho Care™, its global, award-winning, holistic approach to service, which supports customers with best-in-class technical support, award-winning field support, and remote service and inventory support.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

