Orrstown Services, (ORRF) falls 0.92% in Light Trading on September 1

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) shares fell 0.92%, or $0.22 per share, to close Wednesday at $23.64. After opening the day at $23.97, shares of Orrstown Services, fluctuated between $24.00 and $23.54. 7,851 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 20,809. Wednesday's activity brought Orrstown Services,’s market cap to $266,042,692.

Orrstown Services, is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania..

About Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provides a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

