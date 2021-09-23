Orrstown Services, (ORRF) falls 0.58% on Strong Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORRF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: ORRF) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 0.58% decrease. Orrstown Services, opened at $22.50 before trading between $22.65 and $22.25 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Orrstown Services,’s market cap fall to $250,737,360 on 30,255 shares -above their 30-day average of 19,327.

About Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provides a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF).

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

