Orion (ORN) Climbs 4.84% on April 1

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) has climbed $0.12 (4.84%) and sits at $2.59, as of 12:10:01 est on April 1.

29,140 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 3.33% over the last 5 days and shares lost 19.48% over the last 30 days.

Orion is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Orion visit the company profile.

About Orion Group Holdings Inc

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

