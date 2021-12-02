Original BARK Co (The) (BARK) drops 13.81% to Close at $4.62 on December 1

BARK Inc - Class A (NYSE: BARK) shares dropped 13.81%, or $0.74 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.62. After opening the day at $5.39, shares of Original BARK Co (The) fluctuated between $5.44 and $4.61. 2,987,006 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,661,423. Wednesday's activity brought Original BARK Co (The)’s market cap to $794,235,020.

About BARK Inc - Class A

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company whose management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran consumer, media, technology, retail and finance industry executives and founders, including Joanna Coles, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Coles is a creative media and technology executive who in her previous roles as editor of two leading magazines and Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines developed an extensive network of relationships at the intersection of technology, fashion and beauty. Ms. Coles currently serves as a special advisor to Cornell Capital, a $7 billion private investment firm, and is on the board at Snap Inc., Sonos, Density Software, and Women Entrepreneurs of New York City. Mr. Ledecky is a seasoned businessman with over 35 years of investment and operational experience. He has executed hundreds of acquisitions across multiple industries and raised over $20 billion in debt and equity. He is also co-owner of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders franchise.

Visit BARK Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

