Origin (OBNK) falls 0.37% in Light Trading on August 24

Today, Origin Bancorp Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: OBNK) stock fell $0.15, accounting for a 0.37% decrease. Origin opened at $40.94 before trading between $41.31 and $40.20 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Origin’s market cap fall to $960,770,549 on 34,334 shares -below their 30-day average of 37,199.

About Origin Bancorp Inc

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas.

