Origin Agritech. (SEED) falls 7.13% in Light Trading on August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEED - Market Data & News Trade

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) shares fell 7.13%, or $0.77 per share, to close Friday at $10.03. After opening the day at $10.59, shares of Origin Agritech. fluctuated between $10.79 and $10.01. 144,802 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 476,796. Friday's activity brought Origin Agritech.’s market cap to $57,041,944.

Origin Agritech. is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

About Origin Agritech Ltd.

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China'sMinistry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits.

Visit Origin Agritech Ltd.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Origin Agritech Ltd. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Origin Agritech Ltd.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer