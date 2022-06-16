Oriental Culture (OCG) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 16.

Ahead of the market's open, Oriental Culture stock has fallen 6.05% from the previous session’s close.

Oriental Culture gained $0.16 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oriental Culture visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:37 est.

About Oriental Culture Holding Ltd

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, which allow collectors, artists, art dealers and owners to access an art trading market with a wider range of collectibles and artwork investors. Through its subsidiaries in Hong Kong , the Company provides trading facilitation for individual and institutional customers of all kinds of collectibles, artworks and certain commodities on its online platforms, as well as online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to customers in China.

To get more information on Oriental Culture Holding Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Oriental Culture Holding Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles