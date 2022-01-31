Oriental Culture (OCG) gains 4.82% in Light Trading on January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Oriental Culture Holding Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: OCG) stock gained $0.21, accounting for a 4.82% increase. Oriental Culture opened at $4.30 before trading between $4.70 and $4.30 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Oriental Culture’s market cap rise to $93,432,334 on 267,374 shares -below their 30-day average of 345,710.

About Oriental Culture Holding Ltd

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, which allow collectors, artists, art dealers and owners to access an art trading market with a wider range of collectibles and artwork investors. Through its subsidiaries in Hong Kong , the Company provides trading facilitation for individual and institutional customers of all kinds of collectibles, artworks and certain commodities on its online platforms, as well as online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to customers in China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

