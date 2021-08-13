Orgenesis (ORGS) falls 5.15% for August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORGS - Market Data & News Trade

Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares fell 5.15%, or $0.28 per share, to close Thursday at $5.16. After opening the day at $5.48, shares of Orgenesis fluctuated between $5.48 and $5.00. 96,679 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 64,886. Thursday's activity brought Orgenesis’s market cap to $126,612,809.

Orgenesis is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland..

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensedPOCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

