Organovo (ONVO) falls 4.47% for December 31

Today, Organovo Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock fell $0.17, accounting for a 4.47% decrease. Organovo opened at $3.81 before trading between $3.90 and $3.63 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Organovo’s market cap fall to $31,600,798 on 82,050 shares -above their 30-day average of 67,236.

About Organovo Holdings Inc

Organovo is an early-stage biotechnology company that is developing and utilizing highly customized 3D human tissues as dynamic models of healthy and diseased human biology for drug development. The company's proprietary technology is being used to build functional 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function and disease. Organovo's advances include cell type-specific compartments, prevalent intercellular tight junctions, and the formation of microvascular structures. Management believes these attributes can enable critical complex, multicellular disease models that can be used to develop clinically effective drugs for selected therapeutic areas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

