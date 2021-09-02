Orchid Island Capital (ORC) falls 0.20% for September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Orchid Island Capital Inc Inc’s (NYSE: ORC) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.20% decrease. Orchid Island Capital opened at $5.03 before trading between $5.05 and $4.95 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Orchid Island Capital’s market cap fall to $616,530,665 on 3,692,706 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,755,507.

About Orchid Island Capital Inc

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

