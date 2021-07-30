Orbital Energy (OEG) falls 5.22% in Light Trading on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OEG - Market Data & News Trade

Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) shares fell 5.22%, or $0.19 per share, to close Thursday at $3.45. After opening the day at $3.67, shares of Orbital Energy fluctuated between $3.67 and $3.45. 2,379,296 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,011,312. Thursday's activity brought Orbital Energy’s market cap to $185,277,917.

Orbital Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Orbital Energy Group Inc

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ('EPC') expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, its commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

