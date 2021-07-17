Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) gains 0.18% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORBC - Market Data & News Trade

Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares gained 0.18%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $11.17. After opening the day at $11.15, shares of Orbcomm fluctuated between $11.17 and $11.14. 2,122,708 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 741,433. Friday's activity brought Orbcomm’s market cap to $888,227,610.

Orbcomm is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey..

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational e?ciency. The company o?ers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

