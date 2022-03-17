Oramed, (ORMP) Gains in Light Trading for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORMP - Market Data & News Trade

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 4.64% to $9.92 on March 17.

289,015 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 429,691 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 33.61% so far in 2022.

Oramed, shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oramed, visit the company profile.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsulefor the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

To get more information on Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles