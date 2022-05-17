Oramed, (ORMP) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORMP - Market Data & News Trade

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) is active in pre-market trading today, May 17, with shares gaining 5.11% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 65.76% year-to-date while moving 10.88% gains over the last 5 days.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsulefor the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

