Option Care Health - Registered Shares (OPCH) Gains 1.93% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPCH - Market Data & News Trade

Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ: OPCH) has risen $0.57 (1.93%) and sits at $30.11, as of 12:11:13 est on April 20.

134,703 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 2.71% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 11.02% over the last 30 days.

Option Care Health - Registered Shares is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Option Care Health - Registered Shares visit the company profile.

About Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

To get more information on Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week