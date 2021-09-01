OptiNose (OPTN) falls 1.69% on Strong Volume August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPTN - Market Data & News Trade

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN), a Yardley, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $2.91 Tuesday after losing $0.05 (1.69%) on volume of 1,349,162 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.25 to a low of $2.87 while OptiNose’s market cap now stands at $155,129,225.

About OptiNose Inc

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S. and Norway.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

