Optimumbank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) gains 3.1580% for July 02

Optimumbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares gained 3.1580% to end trading Friday at $4.90 per share - a net change of $0.15. Shares traded between $5.00 and $4.80 throughout the day.

About Optimumbank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank (the 'Bank') which provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The Bank accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

