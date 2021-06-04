Optical Wireless Communications Enable Internet To Cross Rivers: Jeff Kagan

Image source: OptiPulse

It seems the more we build the Internet, the more capacity and reach we need. There have always been roadblocks to building this vast network, however, and this problem is only growing and has been slow and expensive to fix. One such roadblock is crossing a river, stream or lake. Now, optical wireless communications technology solves this problem.

When installing the Internet network, often the deployment reaches water like a stream, river or large lake. This is a problem. How do companies get the network across this barrier?

Today, with government rules and regulations, it’s a time consuming and expensive problem, yet it’s a real problem every network builder faces.

OptiPulse uses optical wireless technology to cross water

OptiPulse is a young New Mexico-based company that has found a way to use wireless Internet technology to cross the water with less delay, lower cost and reduced government red tape.

I am familiar with this kind of technology as I have followed it and watched it mature over decades. Optical wireless technology solves this real problem, and many companies and agencies which build the Internet network have a real need for this kind of solution.

Network builders can now simply add towers on both sides of the water and send the Internet signal using wireless technology. This is a brilliant and elegant solution to an otherwise time consuming and awkward problem.

Optical wireless communications (OWC) help ISPs build Internet

A growing number of companies and agencies like the US Army, Plateau Communications, Sacred Wind Communications and others like this solution and are working with OptiPulse to develop and deploy this advanced technology.

There are many smaller and mid-size networks which offer Internet to outlying areas. These network builders run into this water problem quite often.

Since they are not the size of the larger providers, they struggle to cover the high costs and manage the delays.

That’s why this new technology is so important. It can help ISPs large and small cross over a stumbling block in their growth.

Critically, Internet speeds are not slowed using this technology. In fact, optical wireless technology operates faster than most Internet technologies. OptiPulse says its service is 100 times faster. It is compatible with 4G, 5G, 6G and beyond.

Subscribe to get our Daily Fix delivered to your inbox 5 days a week

ISPs like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Comcast, Spectrum, Altice, Cox

Over the last several decades, there has been increasing interest in how OWC can solve problems. In the past this solution was limited to the military, but today this same kind of thinking is empowering Internet Service Providers to build their networks faster, more efficiently and at less total cost.

There are many different kinds of companies that call themselves ISPs. These are wireless and telephone companies like Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T. Also, there are cable TV companies like Comcast, Spectrum and Altice, and there are a variety of others like Google, Apple, AOL and many others large and small.

All network builders experience this same problem. Some bite the bullet and endure the high prices and delays in building. Others are looking for a better solution. Fortunately, there are new solutions to these old problems.

This is the market which needs this kind of solution to the Internet building traffic jam. I will be very interested in following how this young company and this sector goes through the growth process.

Jeff Kagan is an Equities.com columnist. Kagan is a Wireless Analyst, Technology Analyst and Commentator who follows Telecom, Pay TV, Cloud, AI, IoT, Tele Health, Healthcare, Automotive, Self-Driving cars and more. Email him at jeff@jeffKAGAN.com. His web site is www.jeffKAGAN.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeffkagan and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer.