Optical Wireless Communication Transforms Internet: Jeff Kagan

Optical wireless communication is an amazing new technology that is helping transform the way Internet companies deploy networks and, in fact, change the way the Internet works. One of the benefits is the way OWC helps networks cross rivers or lakes without having to dig under them. This is a much more cost-effective way to expand the Internet. Another is the way they transform the way we use the Internet.

Consider all the new technologies which are transforming what we use today. Consider Artificial Intelligence or AI, the Internet of Things or IoT, Augmented Reality or AR, Virtual Reality or VR, Mixed Reality or MR, Quantum Computing and so much more.

Optical Wireless Communication or OWC is rapidly growing segment

Each of these working together and separately is continuing to transform and reinvent the way we use and, in fact, think about the Internet and computing technology.

There are many smaller companies with big ideas in individual segments helping us along the way. There are also many larger companies helping us do the same with a much wider scope.

The dance that occurs between smaller and larger companies is like art.

Small companies develop new and big ideas, but lack the size and scope to make their dreams come true on their own.

Larger companies need these ideas to help them continue to grow.

Over time we have seen large and small companies work together. In fact, we have seen many larger companies acquire smaller ones in order to advance their position as a leader in an industry that is new and innovative.

The way these larger and smaller companies work together is symbiotic.

OWC and Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Apple, Google, Samsung, LG

This is helping many new industries like digital health, automated driving and so many others to advance to new, never before seen levels.

Companies like Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and AT&T on the wireless carrier side and companies like Apple, Google, Samsung, LG and many others on the smartphone, tablet and handset side are all making notable advances.

OWC and Qualcomm, Huawei, Cisco, Optipulse, Ericsson, Nokia, Intel

Companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, Cisco, Optipulse, Ericsson, Nokia, Intel and many others, large and small, compete and work together.

Also, government agencies like NASA, Department of Defense and many others are in the fray.

All these companies and government agencies are working together to transform and expand traditional industries and the way the Internet works. They are helping us do things more efficiently and more cost effectively than ever before.

They are also helping us transform industries and create new products and services.

Coopetition is when companies both compete and work together

This is a magical process, and all these companies are key. They all have big ideas. They must both compete and work together in order to see the highest level of success.

This is called coopetition. It is when competitors also work together to make one plus one equal four.

Working together is key. Fortunately, different industries have realized this and have put together various different working groups and associations.

5GAA automated driving competitors work together using Coopetition

Consider the 5G Automotive Association. The 5GAA is a growing global group of companies who are all working together to bring the next level of driving technology to reality.

Member companies include different and competing technology companies, wireless networking companies, car makers, government agencies and more.

They work together. They talk together. They help each other think about how this technology is evolving so everything works together smoothly.

Whether you are an investor, competitor, worker or user, we are living in one of the most exciting times in history. This is what enables progress at a faster degree than ever before.

So, keep your eyes on this Optical Wireless Networking communications space as it will continue to be rapidly changing and growing over time.

