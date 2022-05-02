Oportun (OPRT) Climbs 3.97% on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPRT - Market Data & News Trade

Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares are up 3.97%, or $0.46 per share, as on 12:13:50 est today. After Opening the Day at $11.59, 37,469 shares of Oportun have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $12.09 and $11.40.

This year the company is down 42.77%.

Oportun expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Oportun Financial Corp

Oportun Financial Corp. is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than $9.8 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. The Company recently applied for a national bank charter to expand its services and make its products available in all 50 states.

