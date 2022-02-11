Opko Health (OPK) falls 2.82% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPK - Market Data & News Trade

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 2.82%, or $0.09 per share, to close Friday at $3.10. After opening the day at $3.19, shares of Opko Health fluctuated between $3.25 and $3.08. 2,564,306 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 6,467,176. Friday's activity brought Opko Health’s market cap to $2,112,158,049.

Opko Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida..

About Opko Health Inc

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

