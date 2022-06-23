Opiant (OPNT) Rises 13.78% on June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPNT - Market Data & News Trade

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares moved 13.78%, or $1.51 per share, as on 12:00:37 est today. Opening the day at $11.05, 16,721 shares of Opiant have traded hands and the stock has traded between $12.55 and $11.05.

Already the company has moved YTD 67.41%.

Opiant is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

