Opendoor (OPEN) falls 0.75% on Moderate Volume December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 0.75% decrease. Opendoor opened at $14.53 before trading between $14.90 and $14.42 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Opendoor’s market cap fall to $8,950,271,708 on 4,557,984 shares -below their 30-day average of 10,438,025.

About Opendoor Technologies Inc

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

Visit Opendoor Technologies Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Opendoor Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Opendoor Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World? Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022