OP (OPBK) falls 0.19% for October 7

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK), a Los Angeles, California, company, fell to close at $10.37 Thursday after losing $0.02 (0.19%) on volume of 9,406 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.45 to a low of $10.32 while OP’s market cap now stands at $156,933,431.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the 'Bank'), is a California corporation.' The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties, California and Carrollton, Texas and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank currently operates with nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California, and Carrollton, Texas. The Bank also has four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Aurora, Colorado, and Lynnwood and Seattle, Washington. The Bank commenced its operations on June 10, 2005 as First Standard Bank and changed its name to Open Bank in October 2010. Its headquarters is located at 1000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90017.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

