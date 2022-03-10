Ooma (OOMA) Falls 2.62% for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OOMA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) moved 2.62% down on March 10 to close at $14.87.

69,955 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 79,182 shares.

Ooma has moved 25.29% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Ooma Inc

Ooma creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices.

