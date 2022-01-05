Onewater Marine (ONEW) falls 4.37% on Moderate Volume January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONEW - Market Data & News Trade

Onewater Marine Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ONEW) shares fell 4.37%, or $2.64 per share, to close Tuesday at $57.76. After opening the day at $60.97, shares of Onewater Marine fluctuated between $62.44 and $57.75. 79,107 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 101,074. Tuesday's activity brought Onewater Marine’s market cap to $777,630,042.

About Onewater Marine Inc - Class A

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

