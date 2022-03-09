OneSpaWorld (OSW) Gains 4.84% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSW - Market Data & News Trade

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has gained $0.47 (4.84%) and is currently sitting at $10.19, as of 12:07:31 est on March 9.

44,037 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 1.14% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 0.92% over the last 30 days.

OneSpaWorld is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

