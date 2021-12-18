OneSpaWorld (OSW) falls 1.86% in Active Trading on December 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSW - Market Data & News Trade

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW), a 253 Shirley Street, Nassau, company, fell to close at $8.97 Friday after losing $0.17 (1.86%) on volume of 390,389 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.30 to a low of $8.83 while OneSpaWorld’s market cap now stands at $665,358,164.

About OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

