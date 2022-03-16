OneSpan (OSPN) Gains 2.72% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSPN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) are up 2.72% Wednesday.

As of 12:08:00 est, OneSpan is currently sitting at $12.81 and has moved $0.34 per share in trading so far.

OneSpan has moved 22.47% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 26.23% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About OneSpan Inc

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. This is done this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan's Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience.

