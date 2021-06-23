OneSpan Inc (OSPN) gains 0.8070% for June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSPN - Market Data & News Trade

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares gained 0.8070% to end trading Tuesday at $26.23 per share - a net change of $0.21. Shares traded between $26.27 and $25.78 throughout the day.

About OneSpan Inc

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. This is done this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan's Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience.

Visit OneSpan Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on OneSpan Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: OneSpan Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer