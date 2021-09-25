OneSmart Education (ONE) falls 3.16% for September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONE - Market Data & News Trade

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE: ONE) shares fell 3.16%, or $0.0121 per share, to close Friday at $0.37. After opening the day at $0.38, shares of OneSmart Education fluctuated between $0.39 and $0.36. 1,945,351 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,941,892. Friday's activity brought OneSmart Education’s market cap to $38,645,744.

OneSmart Education is headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai..

About OneSmart International Education Group Ltd - ADR

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 after-school education company in China. Its vision is to be the most trusted and heart-warming education company and its mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Its company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

Visit OneSmart International Education Group Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on OneSmart International Education Group Ltd - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: OneSmart International Education Group Ltd - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office House Select Committee Subpoenas Four Trump Allies in US Capitol Riot Probe