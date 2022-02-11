Oneconnect Co (OCFT) falls 5.59% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCFT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: OCFT) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 5.59% decrease. Oneconnect Co opened at $1.79 before trading between $1.86 and $1.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Oneconnect Co’s market cap fall to $659,089,108 on 1,296,010 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,244,748.

About Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd - ADR

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company's platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company's solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company's customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

