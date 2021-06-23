One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) gains 1.6040% for June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSS - Market Data & News Trade

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) shares gained 1.6040% to end trading Tuesday at $5.70 per share - a net change of $0.09. Shares traded between $5.74 and $5.61 throughout the day.

About One Stop Systems Inc

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance edge computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance, and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

