One Liberty Properties, (OLP) falls 0.79% for August 12

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a Great Neck, New York, company, fell to close at $30.31 Thursday after losing $0.24 (0.79%) on volume of 51,380 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.77 to a low of $30.09 while One Liberty Properties,’s market cap now stands at $631,546,101.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

