ONE Gas (OGS) falls 1.77% on Moderate Volume August 12

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) shares fell 1.77%, or $1.31 per share, to close Thursday at $72.88. After opening the day at $73.74, shares of ONE Gas fluctuated between $73.74 and $72.83. 85,247 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 190,895. Thursday's activity brought ONE Gas’s market cap to $3,899,137,065.

ONE Gas is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma..

About ONE Gas Inc

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

