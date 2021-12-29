Ondas (ONDS) falls 3.13% to Close at $6.80 on December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONDS - Market Data & News Trade

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares fell 3.13%, or $0.22 per share, to close Tuesday at $6.80. After opening the day at $6.97, shares of Ondas fluctuated between $6.97 and $6.62. 637,112 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 676,482. Tuesday's activity brought Ondas’s market cap to $277,363,031.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC- IoT) applications. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks' SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

