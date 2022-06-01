Oncorus (ONCR) Drops 5.88% on June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONCR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR) moved 5.88% Wednesday.

As of 11:51:45 est, Oncorus sits at $1.13 and has fallen $0.07 so far today.

Oncorus has moved 1.71% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 77.42% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Oncorus Inc

At Oncorus, the company is focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. Oncorus is advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet needs based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance potency without sacrificing safety, including greater capacity to encode transgenes to drive systemic immunostimulatory activity, retention of full replication competency to enable high tumor-killing potency, and orthogonal safety strategies to restrict viral activity to tumor cells. Its lead program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which we believe could potentially limit systemic toxicities.

