Onconova (ONTX) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONTX - Market Data & News Trade

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) is active in pre-market trading today, July 26, with shares climbing 5.00% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 52.94% year-to-date and has moved 4.00% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Onconova visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:50:50 est.

About Onconova Therapeutics Inc

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

To get more information on Onconova Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Onconova Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles