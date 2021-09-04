Onconova (ONTX) falls 1.14% for September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Onconova Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 1.14% decrease. Onconova opened at $5.33 before trading between $5.34 and $5.08 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Onconova’s market cap fall to $82,377,029 on 214,795 shares -below their 30-day average of 256,615.

About Onconova Therapeutics Inc

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

