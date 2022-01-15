Onconova (ONTX) falls 0.45% on Moderate Volume January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONTX - Market Data & News Trade

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 0.45%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $2.22. After opening the day at $2.20, shares of Onconova fluctuated between $2.23 and $2.10. 314,534 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 331,410. Friday's activity brought Onconova’s market cap to $47,798,909.

Onconova is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania..

About Onconova Therapeutics Inc

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

