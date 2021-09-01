ON24 (ONTF) falls 3.42% for August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONTF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ON24 Inc Inc’s (NYSE: ONTF) stock fell $0.8, accounting for a 3.42% decrease. ON24 opened at $22.81 before trading between $23.43 and $22.29 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw ON24’s market cap fall to $1,054,778,658 on 2,042,966 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,450,245.

About ON24 Inc

ON24 provides a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. The ON24 platform’s portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale from millions of professionals every month to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to efficiently convert prospects into customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

