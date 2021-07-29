Omnicell, (OMCL) falls 2.10% on Strong Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OMCL - Market Data & News Trade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares fell 2.10%, or $3.17 per share, to close Wednesday at $148.17. After opening the day at $151.95, shares of Omnicell, fluctuated between $153.36 and $142.91. 440,986 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 174,408. Wednesday's activity brought Omnicell,’s market cap to $6,399,451,039.

Omnicell, is headquartered in Mountain View, California..

About Omnicell, Inc.

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

