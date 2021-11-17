Omeros (OMER) falls 0.60% for November 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OMER - Market Data & News Trade

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares fell 0.60%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.24. After opening the day at $8.19, shares of Omeros fluctuated between $8.37 and $7.93. 755,197 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,572,083. Tuesday's activity brought Omeros’s market cap to $515,348,288.

Omeros is headquartered in Seattle, Washington..

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company's PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros' pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors.

Visit Omeros Corporation’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Means More Demand for Metals And Mining

After much anticipation, the U.S. House approved a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package last week, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign. Although no single lawmaker got everything they wanted, I believe this bill is generally constructive news for the metals and mining industry, which will be tasked with supplying the critical minerals necessary to build and improve the nation’s roads, bridges, ports, power grid and so much more.

First let’s look at what’s in the bill. Some $517 billion will be deployed over 10 years, with roads, bridges and highways receiving the largest portion at $110 billion. According to the White House, the $40 billion set aside for bridges is the single largest bridge investment in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration. Passenger and freight rail projects come next at $66 billion, followed by power infrastructure and broadband infrastructure at $65 billion each. Water projects, public transit, airports and ports and waterways will also receive new funding, as will new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

[More]

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part II

In this second entry in the payback series (see Part I here), we look at actions taken by companies and governments to get back at unfair treatment by others. One of the most dramatic examples is Venezuela not paying back its debts to companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and to bondholders and preventing outside oil companies from doing business in the nation with the greatest amount of oil reserves worldwide. At first glance, it may appear that Venezuela got away with its efforts to take over — nationalize — full operations at massive oil fields and other assets. In fact, all major oil companies have departed, leaving Venezuela with untapped oil and rusting rigs.

[More]

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Omeros Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Omeros Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry: Jeff Kagan Heineken To Acquire Control of Distell and Namibia Breweries in $4.6 Billion Deal Walmart Beats Q3 Estimates, Has Increased Inventory Ahead of Holiday Season Samsung Vice Chair Lee in US To Finalize $17 Billion Chip Plant Site, Meet With Moderna on Vaccines