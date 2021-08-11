Omega Healthcare Investors, (OHI) falls 0.51% on Moderate Volume August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OHI - Market Data & News Trade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI), a Hunt Valley, Maryland, company, fell to close at $34.89 Tuesday after losing $0.18 (0.51%) on volume of 2,053,765 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $35.30 to a low of $34.73 while Omega Healthcare Investors,’s market cap now stands at $8,334,362,043.

About Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

