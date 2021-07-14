Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) falls 2.14% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZEUS - Market Data & News Trade

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) shares fell 2.14%, or $0.64 per share, to close Tuesday at $29.32. After opening the day at $29.93, shares of Olympic Steel fluctuated between $29.93 and $28.90. 103,185 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 150,962. Tuesday's activity brought Olympic Steel’s market cap to $324,787,081.

Olympic Steel is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio, and employs more than 1,860 people.

About Olympic Steel Inc.

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

