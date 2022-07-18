Olo (OLO) Gains 6.78% on July 18

Today Olo Inc - Class A (NYSE: OLO) is trading 6.78% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:01:52 est, was $10.83. Olo has climbed $0.69 so far today.

277,720 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Olo has a YTD change of 51.08%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Olo Inc - Class A

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE®

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

