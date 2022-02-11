Olo (OLO) falls 7.53% on Moderate Volume February 11

Olo Inc - Class A (NYSE: OLO) shares fell 7.53%, or $1.37 per share, to close Friday at $16.83. After opening the day at $18.27, shares of Olo fluctuated between $18.66 and $16.73. 1,013,881 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,116,689. Friday's activity brought Olo’s market cap to $960,634,790.

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE®

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

